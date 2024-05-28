Summer is almost here, and new releases are dropping left and right on Disney+ and Hulu! June 2024 is full of movies and TV shows on both streaming services — keep reading for a complete list!

One thing we’re excited for is the release of ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series, which is set to hit Disney+ on June 28.

The official synopsis is as follows: “From the uber-popular ZOMBIES franchise, “ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series” invites us into the daily lives of Zed, Addison, Eliza, Willa, Wyatt, Wynter, A-spen, Bree and the entire Seabrook crew. The friends may have figured out each other, but they haven’t quite figured out how to survive high school, so alien tech allows them to transport to an alternate timeline and re-do their senior year.”

Another exciting release is season 3 of The Bear, which will premiere on Hulu on June 27! Starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, the show follows Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy), an acclaimed chef who reluctantly finds himself back in his hometown of Chicago. His mission: to bring order to the frenetic kitchen of his late brother’s sandwich shop.

Jeremy was asked how he prepared for season 3 during an interview with Variety from December 2023.

“I do know in January I’m going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs. There’ll be a menu set, I believe, that’s going to be for the restaurant in the third season. And I know that I’m going to start putting together that menu with different chefs and cooking and just trying to get prepared to do more of that stuff on camera.”

He continued: “We all did a lot of preparation before the first season. I went to culinary school and I spent a lot of time in restaurants and stuff. And then, for the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking. But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.”

