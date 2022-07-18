Get ready for a trip back to Seabrook, ZOMBIES fans! The characters are getting animated for the upcoming Disney+ show ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series. Keep reading for more details, including the cast, how to watch and more.

What Is ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series About?

“Every day is a surprise at Seabrook High — whether you’re a cheerleader, a zombie, a werewolf or even a vampire!” the show’s official logline reads. “ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series invites us into the daily lives of Zed, Addison, Eliza, Willa and the entire Seabrook crew. This gang may have figured out each other, but they haven’t quite figured out how to survive high school. Get ready for more musical fun and new friends as Seabrook becomes the No. 1 destination for all kinds of mythical monsters looking for a fresh start. And this means some pretty wild adventures — from the cafeteria to the football field — because sometimes the scariest thing you have to face is high school.”

Are the Original ZOMBIES Stars in ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series?

As of now, no official cast announcements have been made. However, the stars have revealed that they would be down to reprise their roles for another ZOMBIES movie. So, maybe, they’re gearing up for the animated movie as well.

“I feel like ZOMBIES 3 does a really good job of, sort of, wrapping up everything that’s happened in the first two movies,” Milo Manheim (who plays Zed in the live-action films) told J-14 exclusively in July 2022. “However, it also leaves it open-ended. I mean, it’s not the end, it’s just a new chapter. Of course, I’d be open to doing that. These movies have been the most fun experiences of my life. So yeah, I would not wanna miss another one.“

Meg Donnelly (who plays Addison in the live-action films) agreed, adding, “Especially, to be with everybody in the cast and the people — any excuse to be with everyone, sign me up.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first ZOMBIES animated series that’s been released. In 2020 and 2021, respectively, Addison’s Moonstone Mystery and ZOMBIES: Addison’s Monster Mystery animated series aired via Disney Channel, and all the original ZOMBIES stars reprised their roles.

How to Watch ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series?

Although there’s no official release date just yet, the animated series will air via Disney+.

