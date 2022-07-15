More zombies … and werewolves and aliens? The Disney Channel stars say they’re “manifesting” another movie following the release of ZOMBIES 3 on Friday, July 15.

“I feel like ZOMBIES 3 does a really good job of, sort of, wrapping up everything that’s happened in the first two movies,” Milo Manheim (Zed) tells J-14 exclusively. “However, it also leaves it open ended. I mean, it’s not the end, it’s just a new chapter. Of course, I’d be open to doing that. These movies have been the most fun experiences of my life. So yeah, I would not wanna miss another one.“

Keep reading for everything we know about ZOMBIES 4 so far.

Will There Be a ZOMBIES 4?

While nothing has been confirmed just yet, the cast is down to reprise their roles in another musical movie!

“Especially, to be with everybody in the cast and the people — any excuse to be with everyone, sign me up,” Meg Donnelly (Addison) exclusively tells J-14. Ariel Martin (Wynter) agrees with her costars.

“The way everybody watching is really passionate about ZOMBIES, I think we’re just as passionate about the story line, and the message, and what it’s about, and our characters too,” she gushes. “So, to come back and do it all over again. It would be a dream.”

What Will ZOMBIES 4 Be About?

Meg jokes that “mermaids” could be the possible focus of another movie. Chandler Kinney, for her part, explains that the ZOMBIES universe is so “expansive.”

“Now, with the addition of aliens, we can go as far as the entire galaxy. I think that there’s always room for growth. There’s always room for new species, and there’s always room for new stories,” the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star explains. “So, we are definitely down for all of that.”

Trevor Tordjman (Bucky) would love to see his character “grow a little bit” in another film. “I’d hope to see a side of him that isn’t all about himself. But with that being said, that’s what I think makes him so funny,” the actor explains. “So you need to keep that with Bucky.”

Kylee Russell (Eliza), for her part, wants to see her character “be more open with her emotions.” While Kyra Tantao (A-Li) wants to see more about the alien’s love lives.

“I think it would be great seeing how the aliens have adapted to feeling welcome at Seabrook, and feeling like Seabrook could be their home,” newcomer, Matt Cornett (A-Ian) adds. “Throughout the movie you see them, kind of, start to be much more welcomed by everybody. Yeah, there’s still so many moments where people still, kind of, don’t really trust them. … And I think it would be fun to see them be a part of Seabrook.”

What Else Has the Cast Said About ZOMBIES 4?

Carla Jeffery (Bree) tells J-14, “You don’t even have to ask. I’ll already be on set.” Matt also reflects on the “incredible” experience of the third film, and how he’d love to do another.

“It was such an amazing experience. And we had so much fun too, because we’re all just like little kids at heart, and we love to just play and have fun and goof off,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star says. “The whole experience was great and I would do anything for another movie.”

