Spring has sprung, and new releases are dropping on Disney+ and Hulu to celebrate! May 2024 is full of movies and TV shows on both streaming services.

One release we’re super excited for is Prom Dates, which stars Ginny & Georgia‘s Antonia Gentry and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, Julia Lester.

Along with Julia and Antonia, other actors you might recognize are Terry Yu (ZOMBIES 3), Kenny Ridwan (The Thundermans), JT Neal (Malibu Rescue), Jordan Buhat (Grown-ish), Zión Moreno (Gossip Girl).

Prom Dates follows best friends Jess (Antonia) and Hannah (Julia), “who make a pact at 13 to have the perfect senior prom. Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prom pact. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies,” per Deadline.

On top of those young Hollywood names, comedians Chelsea Handler and John Michael Higgins are set to star in the film!

Following the movie’s announcement, Julia shared the exciting news to her Instagram in February 2024. She wrote, “Your new fave prom movie coming to @hulu this spring🍌🎉🍾 love these ppl a lot a lot!!!!!”

ICYMI, Julia has starred in a handful of shows before making her HSMTMTS debut in 2019, including Bella and the Bulldogs, The Thundermans and Game Shakers. As for Julia, the Disney+ actress wrapped up the fourth and final season of HSMTMTS in August 2023 as her character Ashlyn, and spoke about what it was like to work with some of the OG High School Musical stars during an interview with J-14 at the time.

Hulu also has tons of new releases coming throughout April! Some original shows, including The Kardashians, are set to return. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving Disney+ and Hulu in April 2023.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.