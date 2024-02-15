HSMTMTS‘ Julia Lester, Ginny & Georgia‘s Antonia Gentry and so many more young rising actors are set to star in Hulu’s upcoming teen comedy, Prom Dates.

Keep reading for everything we know.

Who Stars In Hulu’s ‘Prom Dates’?

Along with Julia and Antonia, other actors you might recognize are Terry Yu (ZOMBIES 3), Kenny Ridwan (The Thundermans), JT Neal (Malibu Rescue), Jordan Buhat (Grown-ish), Zión Moreno (Gossip Girl).

On top of those young Hollywood names, comedians Chelsea Handler and John Michael Higgins are set to star in the film!

Following the movie’s announcement, Julia shared the exciting news to her Instagram in February 2024. She wrote, “Your new fave prom movie coming to @hulu this spring🍌🎉🍾 love these ppl a lot a lot!!!!!”

ICYMI, Julia has starred in a handful of shows before making her HSMTMTS debut in 2019, including Bella and the Bulldogs, The Thundermans and Game Shakers.

Julia wrapped up the fourth and final season of HSMTMTS in August 2023 as her character Ashlyn, and spoke about what it was like to work with some of the OG High School Musical stars during an interview with J-14 at the time.

The actress gave a special shout out to Corbin Bleu, whom the cast also worked with in season 3, calling him “Broadway royalty,” and a “true musical theater performer.”

“It was just really cool to like get to really know him during season three and then have him come back for season four,” she gushed. “He’s a great friend and sort of mentor for all of us and he’s been such a cheerleader for our show since day one.”

What Is ‘Prom Dates’ About?

Prom Dates follows best friends Jess (Antonia) and Hannah (Julia), “who make a pact at 13 to have the perfect senior prom. Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prom pact. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies,” per Deadline.

When Does ‘Prom Dates’ Get Released?

The movie is set to drop on Hulu exclusively in spring 2024, with its exact release date has yet to be confirmed.

