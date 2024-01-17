Camila Mendes is entering her rom-com era! The Riverdale actress is set to star in Upgraded alongside Shadow and Bone actor Archie Renaux, which is set for release on Prime Video just in time for Valentine’s Day! Keep reading for everything we know about Upgraded.

When Does Camila Mendes’ Movie ‘Upgraded’ Premiere?

Upgraded will be released on February 8, 2024.

When Did ‘Upgraded’ Trailer Get Released?

Prime Video released the movie’s official trailer on January 16, 2024, watch it here.

What Is ‘Upgraded’ About?

The rom-com follows Ana (Camila), an intern with dreams for a career in the art world, who works for a challenging boss named Claire (Marisa Tomei). After she’s upgraded to first class while traveling on a work trip, she meets Will (Archie), who confuses her for Claire.

This isn’t the only rom-com Camila has booked for this year, as she’s set to star in another Prime Video film, Música, in April 2024. Música stars Camila’s IRL boyfriend Rudy Mancuso, who also directed, cowrote the script and composed the film’s original score and soundtrack.

The rom-com follows a young man (Rudy), who suffers from synesthesia, a condition which plagues him with music in his head. He soon has to come to terms with an uncertain future while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in Newark, New Jersey.

Música is the most recent romantic comedy to come out from production company Wonderland, who are known for producing Netflix hits such as Love Hard, Holidate and Tall Girl.

Camila and Rudy quickly stirred up romance rumors after they started working together on Música in April 2022. Since then, the pair have confirmed their romance via social media and have made their red carpet debut.

After filming wrapped on Música, Camila first hinted at her romance with Rudy via Instagram in November 2022. “Life update,” the Riverdale alum wrote alongside a photo of Rudy playing with her dog.

Camila confirmed that she had been in her relationship with Rudy for “a few months,” while appearing on Dear Media’s “Going Mental” podcast in January 2023.

“I am still in the honeymoon, but it’s one of those situations where I feel like, and I’m really trying to temper myself here,” she said. “I don’t wanna like speak above and beyond, but I feel like I’ve known him my whole life, and that’s something I actually have never felt before.”

