Ready for Música? The upcoming romantic comedy stars Riverdale alum Camila Mendes, who stars alongside IRL boyfriend Rudy Mancuso, who also directed the project, wrote the script and the film’s original score. Keep reading for everything we know about Música!

What Is ‘Música’ About?

The rom-com follows a young man (Rudy), who suffers from synesthesia, a condition which plagues him with music in his head. He soon has to come to terms with an uncertain future while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in Newark, New Jersey.

Rudy cowrote the script alongside Dan Lagana, and also composed the film’s original score and soundtrack. Following the news that Camila was cast and would be joining the production team for the musical movie Rudy had written, directed and composed, the former Vine star posted it on his Instagram.

“I’m beyond excited to have the wildly gifted mind of Camila join this special journey of Música where we’re telling an authentic Brazilian-American story through the eyes of a synesthete,” he wrote via Instagram.

Música is the most recent romantic comedy to come out from production company Wonderland, who are known for producing Netflix hits such as Love Hard, Holidate and Tall Girl.

Música is scheduled to be released by Amazon Prime Video on April 4, 2024.

How Did Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso Meet?

Camila and Rudy quickly stirred up romance rumors after they started working together on Música in April 2022. Since then, the pair have confirmed their romance via social media and have made their red carpet debut.

After filming wrapped on Música, Camila first hinted at her romance with Rudy via Instagram in November 2022. “Life update,” the Riverdale alum wrote alongside a photo of Rudy playing with her dog Truffle.

Camila confirmed that she had been in her relationship with Rudy for “a few months,” while appearing on Dear Media’s “Going Mental” podcast in January 2023.

“I am still in the honeymoon, but it’s one of those situations where I feel like, and I’m really trying to temper myself here,” she said. “I don’t wanna like speak above and beyond, but I feel like I’ve known him my whole life, and that’s something I actually have never felt before.”

She described the romance as “new-new as of like June.”

