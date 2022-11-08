They’re official! High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress Julia Lester just hard launched her new girlfriend, Ilana Wolpert, on Instagram on November 7, 2022. The Disney+ actress posted an adorable photo of herself kissing her girlfriend in a photo booth, writing: “girl of my dreamsss,” as the caption. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about Julia’s new boo, Ilana!

Who Is Ilana Wolpert?

Ilana, 20, is a TV writer and writer’s assistant who has worked on HSMTMTS, Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return and Another Period. She wrote episode 2 in season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Originally from Florida, Ilana wrote an article for HeyAlma, a feminist Jewish culture site and online community, back in March 2021 about her middle school obsession with googling her name (which this writer also did).

Are Julia Lester and Ilana Wolpert Dating?

Julia and Ilana posted photos of one another on their respective Instagram accounts on November 7, 2022, confirming their romantic relationship. For her part, Ilana posted multiple photos of Julia and herself kissing, posing and being overall cuties. She wrote as the caption: “Been reaaaallyyyy insanely happy for a minute.”

As Julia plays Ashlyn Caswell in HSMTMTS and Ilana is a new writer for the show, we can safely assume the two met on the set of season 3 of the Disney+ series — although it’s unclear when exactly the two first started their relationship.

On August 3, 2022, Ilana shared her experience working on the show via Instagram. “Episode 2 of @highschoolmusicalseries season 3 is out now!!!” she wrote as her caption. “Directed by legend @kimmeabreak written by me acted and sung by the most insanely talented and wonderful cast around!! i had so much fun at Camp Shallow Lake where i taught everyone the Camp Rock march, signed my name in The Barn, and cried behind the crafty truck when someone asked me if i was ‘a mom of one of the actors.’”

In a July 2022 interview with Theater Mania, Julia also revealed some of her fond memories while on the set of season 3 of HSMTMTS. “I think that anybody you talk to from the cast will say that this is our favorite season. It was the most fun I’ve ever had,” she told the outlet.

“We filmed the majority of our time at a real family-owned summer camp, we were outdoors, we were hanging out, we were exploring, and it felt like real sleepaway camp. We created a new family with the new characters and our crew and I think it’ll be extremely apparent that we were just having a ball.”

