OK, fine, let’s get it out of the way now. Yes, HSMTMTS costars and Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett were rumored to be dating while first starring on the Disney+ show together — and yes, their alleged split possibly led to one of the best breakup songs ever written (Alexa, play “driver’s license”). Although their relationship was never confirmed, HSMTMTS fans were convinced Olivia released “driver’s license” in January 2021 in reference to Joshua and his new relationship with Sabrina Carpenter at the time.

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” Olivia explained to Billboard in January 2021. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

The actress added, “To see it do really well — to have this really painful moment in my life, and turn it into something beautiful that can maybe help people through a tough time that they’re having, like I was having a tough time — it’s just so empowering.”

Olivia would soon release hit after hit (“deja vu,” “good 4 u”) until finally releasing her album SOUR in May 2021, with more songs that seemed to reference Joshua. Fast forward to December 2021, Joshua released three songs — “Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free” — which fans have speculated are about the entire situation. He told GQ in an interview at the time, “I have a right to stand up for myself.”

“People don’t realize how long ago that was,” Joshua explained, appearing to talk about the situation. “It’s not as recent as it seems. I’m a completely different person now. … I’m not here to expose people. It was eating me alive, and I couldn’t keep it in anymore.”

