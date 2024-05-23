Fans think The Bear costars Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White are cooking more than just the delicious meals we see on screen — a potential romance perhaps?

After the two were spotted getting cozy at a baseball game, the internet went wild with theories, one being that the two are secretly dating.

We’re breaking it down, so keep reading to get a status on their relationship.

Are Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White Dating?

While we may be rooting for Ayo and Jeremy’s characters to have some romance in the show, we don’t think it extends to real life — sadly.

In a now viral clip, the pair were spotted attending a Cubs game on May 19 2024, where it appears that Jeremy placed his hand on Ayo’s shoulder blades and rubbed part of her back.

The internet went into a frenzy and started speculating that this may be some subtle PDA, however, Ayo nor Jeremy have confirmed a relationship.

What Has Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White Said About The Rumors?

While the two probably aren’t romantically together, they have talked about their “intimate” friendship countless times!

“Work can be a very intimate thing and a very personal thing and a very emotional thing,” Ayo told Vanity Fair in May 2024, explaining why her and Jeremy’s connection plays so well on screen.

“And I think when you’re also in industries that are creative or creative adjacent, I think there’s something that also invokes feelings of passion.”

That’s not all she had to say about her costar! Ayo added, “Also, boy’s got some beautiful blue eyes. You know what I mean? Those are eyes you want to project onto.”

For his part, Jeremy had similar praise for his costar. “We really enjoy each other in life, on-camera and off-camera,” he explained.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a person, but also as an artist. And so I hope that sort of that kind of thing shines through on camera between Carm and Syd.”

Earlier this year, Ayo further maintained their friendship status when she was asked about Jeremy’s Calvin Klein ad campaign.

To which she replied to Access Hollywood, “I’m happy for him. That’s my boy. I do feel like I want people to understand that he’s my co-worker!”

