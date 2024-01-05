Remember Jeremy Allen White from the hit TV series Shameless? Well, since his time on the show, the actor has gotten married, divorced, won a Golden Globe, had kids, starred in a Hulu original series and much more (we’d run out of room naming everything). From saying “I don’t” to seemingly finding love with one of the biggest singers in the world, get details on The Bear star’s relationship status.

Is Jeremey Allen White Single?

We can’t say for certain if The Rental star is off the market, but according to an US Weekly source, Jeremy has taken a liking to Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía. The insider claims the pair “started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

The potential couple were first spotted on October 30, 2023 at a Los Angeles farmers market, via TMZ. That’s not the only time Jeremy and Rosalía were seen together. Just one month later, the same media outlet spotted the two taking a smoke break in a parking lot. Most recently, on January 3, 2024, Jeremy was seen walking alongside the musician in New York, per People.

Jeremy nor Rosalía have yet to comment on their romance rumors.

Who Has Jeremy Allen White Dated in The Past?

Jeremy was once a married man! The actor met his then wife, Addison Timlin, during their freshman year of high school. In 2008, the two worked on a psychological film, Afterschool, and eventually began dating in 2016.

The pair celebrated the birth of their first child, Ezer Billie White, in October 2018. Jeremy proposed to Addison the following year and the former couple exchanged vows in October 2019. One year later, the two welcomed their second child into the world.

Unfortunately, their marriage came to an end as Addison filed for divorce in May 2023. While the reason for their separation hasn’t been revealed, a source tells People Addison felt “emotionally drained” by Jeremy’s work schedule.

After their divorce, Jeremy seemingly jumped back into the dating scene. In August 2023, the actor was spotted kissing model Ashley Moore, per TMZ. Despite making out in public, the two never confirmed their relationship.

What Has Jeremy Allen White Said About His Love Life?

Jeremy hasn’t exactly been candid about his relationships in interviews. While sitting down with GQ, the actor discussed the overwhelming changes he experienced in 2023. He explained, “It’s been insane. A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows.” Could this be in reference to his divorce? Maybe!

