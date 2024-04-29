Is anyone else obsessed with Tara Yummy‘s aesthetic? The TikTok star is all over everyone’s For You pages — and so many social media users have been recreating her iconic makeup look. If you’re looking to recreate it yourself, then this is the right place for you!

Keep reading to find out which products she uses to achieve her daily look — and her step-by-step makeup routine.

The current queen of TikTok is giving the girlies what they want — an in-depth makeup tutorial. Earlier this year, Tara dropped her routine in a YouTube video and we’re here to break it down!

Before she applies any makeup, the influencer makes sure to use a moisturizer, specifically the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Moisturizer. In her tutorial, Tara emphasizes the importance of not skipping this step, so make sure you don’t!

This may come as a surprise, but instead of jumping right into foundation, the social media girlie applies a skin tint. She reveals in her video that she’s struggled with acne in the past and has a fear of breaking out again — which is why she avoids it at all costs. “I went on Accutane in high school. My skin is not perfect now but it’s much better than it was.”

As for which skin tint she uses, Tara opts for the Milk Sunshine Skin Tint SP4 30, which retails for $42 at Sephora. Tara uses the skin tint specifically under her eyes as a concealer. If she has dark circles or pimples, then she will use the Nars Creamy Radiant Concealer.

Next on the agenda is her eyebrows — which is another important step! Tara first brushes her brows upwards and then to the sides to help shape them. If they feel a bit sparse, she’ll go in with the Grande Brow 2 in 1 Tinted Gel.

To add some color to her cheeks, Tara uses the She Glam Blush in the shade Rose Ritual. “I put it in a C [shape] around my eye because it makes your face look super stretched,” she says.

She then goes in with a Bronzer Stick by Rare Beauty to contour her nose. Her latest addition to her makeup routine is adding some bronzer! Tara uses the Hoola by Benefit to bronze and contour her face.

One of the staple products that she’s been using since high school is the Champagne Pop Highlighter by Smashbox X BECCA. Tara applies the highlighter on the tip of her nose all the way to the bridge. She then uses the product on her cheeks as well.

Now that she’s finished her face makeup, it’s time to move on to the eyes, so get ready to take notes! First, Tara goes in with the Benefit Roller Eyeliner. She follows her lash line up and goes straight into a point, fills it in, then flicks it out to get her iconic winged look.

When she’s done with that, she either leaves it be or will go in with some eyeshadow under her eye. Specifically, she uses the Huda Beauty Pretty Grunge Eyeshadow Palette to achieve that smokey look. If she’s feeling extra, she’ll also line her waterline!

For the last eye step, Tara adds some mascara — however, she doesn’t use one brand, she uses a few different products. She recommends Better Then S3x, Lash Paradise or the Roller Lash by Benefit.

We’re nearing towards the end of her routine and of course, Tara finishes off with her lips. She swears by the brand NYX! She uses their lip pencil in the shade muave and pairs it with the NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in Rome.

And, there you have it! *cue that one Tara Yummy edit*

