It looks like Leighton Meester is not bothered by her haters! The pregnant Gossip Girl alum just clapped back at an internet troll who called her “fat” during an Instagram Live, and her response was everything!

While chatting with fans, one person’s nasty comment caught the 34-year-old’s eye.

“Somebody just told me I got fat — that’s nice,” she said.

The brunette beauty, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Adam Brody, didn’t let it get to her, though, because after that, she continued on with her livestream in high spirits. You know what they say — kill ’em with kindness!

For those who missed it, the actress and her hubby have yet to speak out about her second pregnancy, but there are numerous photos of the CW star out and about that show her growing baby bump. The couple got married back in February 2014, and they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Arlo Day Brody, one year later.

It turns out, Leighton isn’t the only Gossip Girl star that’s expecting a child at the moment! Penn Badgley‘s wife, Domino Kirke, revealed back in February that he was going to become a father! She took to Instagram to share the exciting news, but in doing so, the British singer also revealed that she had unfortunately suffered two miscarriages in the past.

“Pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done,” the 36-year-old wrote alongside a snap of her growing stomach. “As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience. When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.”

