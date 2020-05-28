Congratulations are in order for Sasha Pieterse because the Pretty Little Liars star just announced that she’s about to become a mom! That’s right, the actress and her husband, Hudson Sheaffer, are gearing up to welcome their first baby together, and her fans, former costars and celebrity friends couldn’t be more excited!

The 24-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday, May 27.

“We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our second wedding anniversary, and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time). Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!” she captioned a sweet snap of her husband kissing her growing baby bump. “@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place. You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you — luckily, that’s all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter. Happy Anniversary baby!”

Hunter took to his own account to gush over the announcement.

“Happy anniversary @sashapieterse I’m constantly counting my blessings!” he wrote. “You bring me so much joy it’s incredible. I can’t wait to see you with our baby! I love you more every day Sasha!”

Naturally, the couple’s celebrity friends (including Sasha’s former PLL costars!) quickly took to the comment section to share their excitement. Scroll through our gallery to check out their sweet reactions!

