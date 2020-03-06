Former Pretty Little Liars stars Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell have taken over TikTok. That’s right, the actresses are going viral on the internet’s new favorite app with their epic dance moves! The girls show off their individual moves with a mini dance competition, set to the song “Wow You Can Really Dance” before Ashley hilariously jumped into Shay’s arms, and their fans can’t get enough.

Major Pretty Little Liars viewers will remember that the two stars have been BFFs since the Freeform series first premiered back in 2010. Over the years, they’ve been known to share their behind-the-scenes onset antics on social media under the name #ButtahBenzo. Even though their fan-favorite show has been over for a few years now, it looks like #ButtahBenzo is officially back and better than ever.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Ashley and Shay have filmed their dance moves. During an episode of PLL, their characters performed a routine set to Jessie J‘s track “Bang Bang.” If that doesn’t bring back some major nostalgia, we don’t know what will.

Although there’s no plans for a PLL reboot anytime in the near future, this mini-reunion makes fans wish that the whole gang was back together. Thankfully, Ashley and Shay aren’t the only ones who stayed close. The girls still hang out with their other former castmates Lucy Hale and Troian Bellisario, too.

In fact, just after their TikTok was filmed, Ashley was spotted hanging out with Troian and her newborn baby on Instagram Stories. The actress posted a photo of her and her BFF alongside Troian’s daughter. They even FaceTimed Shay, and fans felt some major PLL feels!

Here’s to hoping that their next cast reunion will also include Lucy!

