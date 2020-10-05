It’s safe to say that 2020 has been quite the year! From engagements to pregnancies, celebrities and their significant others have been all over social media with some pretty major announcements but, unfortunately, not every couple has stayed strong. Some stars didn’t get the happily ever after they were looking for this year and put and end to the relationships.
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler shocked fans when it was reported that they broke up after nine years of dating. Similarly, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne put and end to their whirlwind romance, but they’re not the only ones. Stars like Demi Lovato, Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Noah Centineo, Kaia Gerber and more ended their relationships as the year went on.
From short-lived TikTok couples to longterm loves and even some marriages, scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of all the couples who called it quits this year.
