Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau

The internet stars announced their split via Instagram on January 2.

“OK, I don’t really know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post and this is weird as f–k … I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives,” Tana wrote at the time. “I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did. I’m grateful to know throughout this I’ve made a best friend for life and found someone to do life with when no one understood me. Here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since I get half of everything! No need for crazy speculations — this is coming from a place of nothing but love. I love you, Jakey, thank you for this past year.”

In his own post, Jake added, “As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems. I’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana, unfortunately, gets my Lamborghini. I wouldn’t change anything that happened … We’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives and see what the future holds. (P.S. our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these captions and we all started laughing our a–es off … This is bittersweet but it’s what’s best for us right now.) The last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating ‘what happened,’ we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. Love you, Mongeau.”