During a recent interview with former The Bachelor Nick Viall on his podcast “The Viall Files,” reality star Kaitlynn Carter opened up about her public breakup with Miley Cyrus in 2019.

When looking back on the short-lived relationship, The Hills: New Beginnings star explained how the whirlwind romance made her rethink public relationships as a whole.

“What I’ve really realized is now with dating, I’m super private about it,” Kaitlynn explained. “Since last fall, once that whole situation [with Miley] came to a wrap, I was like, ‘That’s the last time I’m doing a public thing.’”

The 31-year-old continued, “We actually did work pretty hard to keep it as private as we could, but it is what it is. It’s so hard to go through a breakup in the public eye, too. It’s so rough but there’s also a lot to be gained and learned from that. So now, I’m just super, super private.”

For those who forgot, just after it was announced that Miley and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, were getting a divorce, photos surfaced of the “Wrecking Ball” singer and Kaitlynn packing on the PDA while on vacation in Italy together. The pair were pretty much inseparable for a few weeks, and couldn’t keep their hands (or their lips!) off each other. But the whirlwind romance eventually fizzled out, and Miley moved on with Cody Simpson.

In November 2019, Kaitlynn spilled all the tea on what went down between her Miley in an essay she wrote for Elle Magazine.

“This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend. The next thing I knew, I was in love with her. It wasn’t quite that simple, of course. But it also wasn’t very complicated, either,” the blonde beauty said at the time. “Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her.”

“As my friend and I spent that August traveling through Europe together and trying to move past our respective break-ups, my first and only romance with a woman was born,” she remembered. “It just happened and it felt exactly right. Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I’d always been drawn to her in a way I wasn’t with other friends, but until that trip it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense.”

She concluded the piece with, “While it was short-lived, I’ll remain eternally grateful to my most recent relationship for opening my eyes to this unexplored part of myself, and for inspiring a new level of self-discovery and wonder at all the possibilities of life.”

