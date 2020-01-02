From breakups to album releases and everything in between, it’s safe to say no one’s had a busier decade than Miley Cyrus. Now, the 27-year-old is looking back on the past ten years and preparing for what’s next. On Wednesday, January 1, the songstress released a ten minute video called “Miley Cyrus Decade Video: 10 Years in 10 minutes” and reflected on her biggest life and career highlights since 2010. She also announced that her new era — seemingly titled “I Am Here” — is coming in 2020.

After watching the video, fans were totally shook because Miley’s ex-husband Liam Hemsworth appeared several times in the clips she featured, but her new beau, Cody Simpson, and former fling, Kaitlynn Carter, were left out.

Fans of the singer’s past relationship will, no doubt, feel all kinds of emotions when watching Miley’s decade-in-review. The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer included a look back at their entire love story which started off with a clip from their film The Last Song. There was also a news report of their initial engagement, a photo from their December 2018 wedding and concluded with the announcement of their breakup in August 2019.

As fans know, this video came just after Miley poked fun at her short-lived marriage to Liam. For those who missed it, on December 19, 2019, LA-based artist Matty Mo — known as The Most Famous Artist on Instagram — told followers that he had plans to marry the Hannah Montana actress in 2020.

“Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there. Getting married to [Miley Cyrus] in 2020,” he captioned a screenshot of his profile on the social media site. Miley commented, “It probably won’t last long. But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

Fans went wild and speculated that the songstress was totally shading her ex. Others seemed to be proud of her for looking back at her past nuptials in a light-hearted way. A few days later, on December 24, 2019, it was reported that Miley and Liam’s relationship had finally ended and their divorce had been finalized.

Despite the drama that went on after their split, fans have said they by including her ex-husband in the decade recap, Miley acknowledged that her relationship with Liam was a super important part of the past ten years.

