Let’s get a show of hands — who else is obsessed with Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson‘s magical romance? For those who forgot, the two stars were first spotted kissing on October 3, 2019. An eyewitness told Us Weekly that they saw the 27-year-old and the Australian singer having an intimate lunch date at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles — and they couldn’t keep their hands (or their lips!) off each other.

“They walked in holding hands and looked around a bit, but then started to get pretty comfortable and were not shy about showing their affection toward each other at all,” the onlooker told the outlet. “They were both standing at first, flirting and kissing. Then they came and sat down. Miley got up and sat on Cody’s lap and started making out with him. His name was called at the counter, and he grabbed his smoothie bowl, and they left together holding hands.”

As fans know, the new romance came only weeks after the Hannah Montana actress split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, after being on and off for more than 10 years.

They’re two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, so seeing them together is pretty epic, right? OK, but how did this pairing even come about? When did Miley and Cody meet and how did they get so close? Are they still together or is the romance over now? J-14 broke down their love from start to finish… Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to Cody and Miley’s relationship.

