After nearly 10 months together, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson broke off their whirlwind romance in August 2020. What caused their split? The duo has shared some insight into what went wrong following their pretty public breakup.

Following multiple reports that the musicians had called it quits, the former Disney Channel star confirmed during an Instagram Live in August 2020 that she and Cody had broken up.

“Today, it came out that me and my boyfriend had broken up. It was ‘confirmed by a reliable source,’ although no one is reliable in a relationship, except the two individuals participating in it. But for right now, two halves cannot make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we want to be,” Miley said at the time. “Like everyone else at this age, we’re deciding who we want to be and what we want to do with our lives. So don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re spotted hanging out or getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years and will continue to be friends. Don’t make it something that it is not.”

The pair made headlines for their relationship following Miley’s August 2019 divorce from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Almost two months after the Last Song alums announced their split, Miley was photographed kissing Cody. While they didn’t speak much of their relationship publicly, both the “Can’t Be Tamed” and “Pretty Brown Eyes” crooner shared tons of PDA-filled photos on Instagram throughout their time together.

When it came to their breakup, Cody stayed quiet about the split until May 2021. At the time, he gave fans rare insight into why the pair ultimately went their separate ways.

“Everything ended fairly amicably. It was just one of those phases I guess you go through and you learn a lot from it,” he said during an interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

While Cody has since moved on with model Marloes Stevens, Miley has been embracing the single life.

“Man. Being single sucks. All I ever do is WHATEVER THE F–K I WANT! Bahabahahahahabahahhahaha!” she shared via Twitter in February 2021. The message was accompanied by a short clip that started off with her Hannah Montana character, Miley Stewart, saying, “I have no problem not having a boyfriend.” Then, the video jumped to a clip from her 2021 Super Bowl performance, in which Miley was recorded on stage talking about her relationship status amid the ongoing pandemic. “I’m single now, you know … After COVID, I’m ready,” she said.

Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of what led to Miley and Cody’s split.

