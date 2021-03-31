It’s been 11 years since The Last Song premiered, and we’re feeling all types of nostalgia! Not only did the fan-favorite film bring author Nicholas Sparks‘ novel to life, but it’s also responsible for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s 10-year love story.

“I guess when I feel something, then I just feel it and I go for it,” Liam told GQ Australia in May 2016 of meeting his long-term love. “I make my decisions about what’s going to make me happy, what I think is right and what I want to do — and I don’t worry too much outside of that.”

Fans will remember that the actors played love interests in the movie, which followed the story of Ronnie and her younger brother Jonah after they moved to North Carolina to spend the summer with their estranged father, who ends up dying at the end of the film. While she’s there, Ronnie falls in love with Will and finds her passion for music again.

“It’s refreshing to work with an actor who isn’t also a singer and dancer and musician and artist and this and that. I’m sick of quadruple threats,” Miley said about working with Liam in a 2010 interview with Teen Vogue. Of course, after they shot the film together, the pair fell in love.

Over the years, Miley and Liam went through a few rough patches, but officially tied the knot in December 2018. Nearly eight months later, the couple announced their final split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep told Us Weekly in an August 2019 statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Since then, they’ve both moved on and continued to have successful careers in Hollywood. Miley and Liam have both had a few serious relationships since their big breakup, but what are they up to now? Scroll through our gallery to see what the former Disney Channel star, Hunger Games actor and the rest of The Last Song cast is up to now.

