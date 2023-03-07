Miley Cyrus is thriving! The singer-songwriter releases her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, on March 10, 2023, and we’re already obsessed. Keep reading for an entire breakdown of the album.

ICYMI, Miley’s lead single, “Flowers,” premiered on January 13, 2023, which just so happened to fall on the birthday of her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The song speaks about her past relationship with her ex-husband, with lyrics implying that she doesn’t need him, or anyone, to fulfill her happiness.

“We were good, we were gold, kind of dream that can’t be sold,” she sings in the first verse. “We were right ’til we weren’t, built a home and watched it burn.”

The songstress reminisces on moments she shared with Liam, who she first began dating in 2009, when the two stars filmed The Last Song together. They were on-and-off until they married in December 2018. They lasted under a year being married before officially ending it in 2019.

“I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna lie, started to cry,” she sings before the main chorus plays. “But then remembered, I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand. Talk to myself for hours, say things you don’t understand.”

The Disney Channel alum explained that she divided her album into two parts separated by a.m. and p.m., in a video posted to her Instagram on March 7.

“When it comes to the sequencing of Endless Summer Vacation, I divided it by two parts: a.m. and p.m. to kind of almost represent an act. The AM to me is representing the morning time, where there’s a buzz and energy and there’s a potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day,” Miley explained in a short clip.

She continued, “At nighttime, it feels like there’s a slinky, seediness and kind of a grime but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it’s a great time for rest, it’s a time to recover. Or it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side. In LA, there’s a certain energy to the night and you can feel trouble boil up to the surface and it’s very inspiring to me.”

