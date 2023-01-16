She’s not holding back! Miley Cyrus has spoken out and sung multiple times about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Keep reading for a list of her songs that are about him … probably.

What Songs Did Miley Cyrus Write About Liam Hemsworth?

The Hannah Montana star has written two albums, with another one on the way, about her relationship with Liam, including Bangerz in 2013 after their first breakup and Plastic Hearts in 2020 following their divorce. She’s set to release Endless Summer Vacation in March 2023, which is also speculated to be about her ex, including the album’s lead single “Flowers” which premiered in January.

“We were good, we were gold, kind of dream that can’t be sold. We were right ’til we weren’t, built a home and watched it burn,” she sings in the first verse of “Flowers.”

The songstress reminisces on moments she shared with Liam, whom she first began dating in 2009, when the two stars filmed The Last Song together. The pair were on-and-off until they married in December 2018. Their marriage lasted under a year before officially ending it in 2019.

“I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna lie, started to cry,” she sings before the main chorus plays. “But then remembered, I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand. Talk to myself for hours, say things you don’t understand.”

Miley ends the chorus with a bang(erz). “I can take myself dancing and I can hold my own hand. Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

Her 2020 album Plastic Hearts features a handful of breakup songs that fans also think are about her ex-husband. While tracks like “Midnight Sky” seem to recall her dating life after their split, other songs are a bit more … pointed. During an interview with Howard Stern, the singer confirmed that “WTF Do I Know” includes a few direct nods to Liam.

As far as why the couple ultimately decided to split, Miley noted that “there was too much conflict” in their marriage. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she said. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the Miley songs that are (probably) about Liam.

