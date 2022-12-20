New Miley music?! Fans are convinced that Miley Cyrus is dropping a new album to ring in 2023 after she posted a cryptic Instagram post on December 19, 2022.

“NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY,” the pop star captioned a video of a roadside sign in Los Angeles along with the same four words. Besides the phrase, close-up shots are shown of a lower body wearing a strappy red thong and a tattooed hand digging into a leg. Keep reading for everything we know about Miley’s upcoming music and new album.

Is Miley Cyrus Dropping New Music?

To add to the music mystery, Miley has also launched a countdown clock on her official website, which is set to count down to the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2023 — the same time she just so happens to be hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve special with her godmother Dolly Parton. Coincidence? We think not!

The Hannah Montana star’s most recent studio album was 2020’s Plastic Hearts, which was largely about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. While speaking on Zane Lowe‘s Apple Music podcast, Miley said she put her feelings about the splits into her music.

“I also felt like I kind of shut down because it was kind of, respectfully, below me to engage with the press and the media at that time,” she recalled. “It felt like I would rather be able to articulate this experience in a poetic way that also I can put back into my art. I never really have engaged. I’ve only played with the public and the perception in that way.”

She also got real about how her new era of music represents the major changes in her life.

“I’m not sure I love change because change can be very painful. I have a very healthy relationship and acceptance of it, but I definitely am not like bring it on, because it frigging hurts sometimes,” Miley explained. “This is just a chapter of my life. I feel like in general, as a culture, we’re all feeling like it’s time to express our own narrative and regain that control of who we are and what’s acceptable to us and what is not. I think in times, that’s maybe why I’ve created worlds like this. This is kind of my idea of living with my head in the clouds of my own fantasy and the world that I want to create.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.