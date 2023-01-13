Miley Cyrus doesn’t need Liam Hemsworth, she can buy herself flowers! The Disney Channel alum released “Flowers” along with a music video on January 13, 2023, which just so happens to fall on her ex-husband’s birthday. Keep reading for a lyric breakdown, why fans think the song is about Liam and more.

‘Flowers’ Lyric Breakdown

“We were good, we were gold, kind of dream that can’t be sold,” she sings in the first verse. “We were right ’til we weren’t, built a home and watched it burn.”

The songstress reminisces on moments she shared with Liam, who she first began dating in 2009, when the two stars filmed The Last Song together. They were on-and-off until they married in December 2018. They lasted under a year being married before officially ending it in 2019.

“I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna lie, started to cry,” she sings before the main chorus plays. “But then remembered, I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand. Talk to myself for hours, say things you don’t understand.”

Miley ends the chorus with a bang(erz). “I can take myself dancing and I can hold my own hand. Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

What Is ‘Flowers’ Meaning?

ICYMI, “Flowers” is the lead single from Miley’s highly-anticipated eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, which is set for release on March 10, 2023. The song speaks about her past relationship with her ex-husband, with lyrics implying she doesn’t need him to fulfill her happiness.

After Liam and Miley separated, Liam spoke out about in an Instagram post on August 12, 2019. “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Miley first teased her new musical era with cryptic posters around the world that featured lyrics and a release date. Fans were skeptical, until she later dropped the first teaser on New Year’s Eve, along with announcing the single’s title and release date.

The Hannah Montana star’s most recent studio album was 2020’s Plastic Hearts, which was also largely about her relationship with her ex-husband. While speaking on Zane Lowe‘s Apple Music podcast, Miley said she put her feelings about the splits into her music.

“I also felt like I kind of shut down because it was kind of, respectfully, below me to engage with the press and the media at that time,” she recalled. “It felt like I would rather be able to articulate this experience in a poetic way that also I can put back into my art. I never really have engaged. I’ve only played with the public and the perception in that way.”

