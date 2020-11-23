Ever since Miley Cyrus starred in Hannah Montana and was propelled into the spotlight, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds, and that is — is the actress single?

Many fans know that the former Disney star was in a long term relationship with Liam Hemsworth for almost 10 years, before the two stars shocked the entire world and called it quits in August 2019. After that, she started dating Cody Simpson, and everyone was practically living for their adorable romance. But they unfortunately split in August 2020.

But who else has the singer been romantically linked to in the past? Well, Miley has actually been in relationships with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the years, including Nick Jonas, Dylan Sprouse, Tyler Posey, Avan Jogia, Kellan Lutz, Patrick Schwarzenegger and more.

What exactly went down between them all, you ask? Why did they break up? Who else did she date? And is she seeing anyone at the moment? Don’t worry, you guys, because we’ve got you covered. We went ahead and made you a complete guide to the “Wrecking Ball” songstress’ love life, including her current relationship status, her past boyfriends and girlfriends and everything in between! So grab some popcorn and buckle up because boy, has it been a wild ride! Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Miley has ever dated and what went down between them.

