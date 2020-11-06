Throughout their 10-year relationship, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth experienced a series of ups and downs that led to their eventual split in August 2019.

The former couple met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and seemed inseparable. They first got engaged in June 2012 but went their separate ways in 2013. After a few years apart, the couple were back on again in 2016. Two years later, they officially tied the knot in a secret ceremony in December 2018 hosted at the former Disney Channel star’s home in the Nashville area. Miley and Liam separated eight months later, with the actor filing for divorce in August 2019.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for the singer said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The couple finalized their divorce in January 2020, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time. Since then, Liam has kept his side of the split under wraps, only telling Australian Mens Health in May 2020 that he’s been focused on “rebuilding.” The Hunger Games alum has since been romantically linked to model Gabriella Brooks.

As for Miley, she went on to have pretty public relationships with Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson but has since parted ways with both. Since then, the Hannah Montana star has opened up more about her divorce from Liam.

