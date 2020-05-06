After nearly two years together, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevinge have called it quits. That’s right, on Wednesday, May 6, In Touch confirmed that the Pretty Little Liars alum and model have officially gone their separate ways.

“This split is not surprising to Ashely and Cara’s inner circle,” a source told Life & Style. “The thing is that no one wanted it to be true. They were great together, a dynamic duo and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard.”

The insider also explained that the pair started to “grow apart” and said they “know it wasn’t an easy decision” for the couple to ultimately split.

This news came just a few months after they were rumored to have parted ways back in December 2019 after the model seemingly announced on Twitter that she and the actress had decided to breakup.

“Me and Ashley broke up,” Cara wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

At first, the internet freaked out, but as it turned out, the blonde beauty may have been hacked. After further investigation, fans quickly noticed that she had also posted a series of tweets including iPhone giveaways and links to shady websites, so it’s safe to say that the message didn’t actually come from her.

The blonde beauty also took to Instagram a day after the incident, to let everyone know that the couple was still going strong! When a fan asked if they had broken up, she replied, “Nope.”

As fans know, the pair were first linked together back in May 2018 when they were photographed leaving a Lauryn Hill concert together. Days later, Ashley shared an adorable selfie with Cara on Instagram, and rumors quickly started swirling that something was going on between them. Since then, were pretty much always spotted out together and before their breakup, both Ashley and Cara were constantly posting adorable, PDA-filled pictures to social media, showering each other with love.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.