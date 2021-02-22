Ever since Cara Delevingne stepped into the spotlight, it’s safe to say that fans have been pretty curious about her love life. Well, as of February 2021, things may be heading up with Jaden Smith. The pair sparked romance rumors after the Daily Mail obtained photos of Cara and Jaden sharing a smooch behind a large bouquet of roses. It’s unclear what’s really going down between these two, but we’re here for this budding romance.

The model has also been linked to a ton of famous faces over the years! Yep, there has been rumors that she’s been in relationships with some of Hollywoods biggest stars, including Miley Cyrus, Ashley Benson, Harry Styles and more, and we decided to break down each and every one of her romances.

Wondering what exactly went down between her and all of her exes? Wondering why they broke up and who else she dated? Wondering if is she seeing anyone at the moment? Don’t worry, people, because we’ve got you covered. We went ahead and made you a complete guide to the actress’ love life, including her current relationship status and past romances. So grab some popcorn and buckle up because boy, has it been a wild ride!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Cara has ever dated and what went down between them.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.