New couple alert?! Just weeks after news hit the web that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson had called it quits after two years together, the model was spotted cozying up to Kaia Gerber — and we’ve got all the pics to prove it.

For those who missed it, the 27-year-old Paper Towns star and the Pretty Little Liars alum broke up back in May, and the entire world was pretty shocked about the sudden split. Except, their close friends, that is.

“This split is not surprising to Ashely and Cara’s inner circle,” a friend of the pair told Life & Style at the time. “The thing is that no one wanted it to be true. They were great together, a dynamic duo and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard.”

The source also explained that the two stars started to “grow apart” and said they “know it wasn’t an easy decision” for the couple to ultimately go their separate ways.

Now, it appears as though Cara has certainly moved on. Scroll through our gallery to see the steamy new photos of Cara and Kaia packing on the PDA.

