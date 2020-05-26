From the looks of it, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are not slowing down their rumored romance. On Monday, May 25, the two famous faces were photographed hanging out together once again, amid rumors that they’re dating.

According to the pics, the Pretty Little Liars alum wore a black bathing suit top and denim shorts. The musician, on the other hand, opted for a black button down and black shorts. The two stars could be seen riding in his black Ferrari around Malibu, California.

These snaps came just a few days after Ashley was was spotted entering the singer’s house on Thursday, May 21, fueling even more speculation that they’re something is going on between them. Photographers caught the actress coming out of the Hollywood home to pick up a Grubhub order, before she went back inside. As fans know, rumors first started swirling that something was going on between the two stars after a video of them kissing hit the web. The rumored couple was photographed driving together in Los Angeles on May 14, 2020, and when the paparazzi seemingly caught the two stars sharing a smooch during the car ride, the internet quickly went wild.

That’s not all! Back in January, the 30-year-old and the “No Limit” crooner reportedly had a pretty flirty exchange on social media. Get this, you guys — Ashley seemingly left a few hearts on one of his pics. Plus, they teamed up for a musical collab in April, when Ashley was featured on his cover the Radiohead song “Creep.” Ashley and G-Eazy have yet to speak out about the rumored romance, but the actress did allegedly like a post on Instagram that a fan had shared about the two stars being only friends. The rumored new romance comes just days after news hit the web that Ashley and Cara Delevingne had called it quits after two years together.

