It looks like things are heating up between Ashley Benson and G-Eazy! Yep, the actress was spotted entering the singer’s house on Thursday, May 21, fueling speculation that they’re dating.

Photographers caught the Pretty Little Liars star coming out of the Hollywood home to pick up a Grubhub order, before she went back inside.

As fans know, rumors first started swirling that something was going on between the two stars after a video of them kissing hit the web. The rumored couple was photographed driving together in Los Angeles on May 14, 2020, and when the paparazzi seemingly caught the two stars sharing a smooch during the car ride, the internet quickly went wild.

That’s not all. Back in January, the 30-year-old and the “No Limit” crooner reportedly had a pretty flirty exchange on social media. Get this, you guys — Ashley seemingly left a few hearts on one of his pics. Plus, they teamed up for a musical collab in April, when Ashley was featured on his cover the Radiohead song “Creep.” Ashley and G-Eazy have yet to speak out about the rumored romance, but the actress did allegedly like a post on Instagram that a fan had shared about the two stars being only friends.

For those who missed it, the rumored new romance comes just days after news hit the web that Ashley and Cara Delevingne had called it quits after two years together.

“This split is not surprising to Ashely and Cara’s inner circle,” a friend of the pair told Life & Style on May 6, 2020. “The thing is that no one wanted it to be true. They were great together, a dynamic duo and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard.”

The source also explained that the two stars started to “grow apart” and said they “know it wasn’t an easy decision” for the couple to ultimately go their separate ways.

