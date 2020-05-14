Are Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Hollywood’s hottest new couple? Fans sure are convinced that they might be after the pair was reportedly photographed by paparazzi on Wednesday, May 13, leaving Lassens Natural Food and Vitamins in Los Angeles together.

For those who don’t know, these photos surfaced online just days after the Pretty Little Liars alum split from her girlfriend of almost two years, Cara Delevingne. On May 6, In Touch confirmed that actress and model officially went their separate ways after a source told Life & Style they had started to “grow apart.”

“This split is not surprising to Ashley and Cara’s inner circle,” the insider explained. “The thing is that no one wanted it to be true. They were great together, a dynamic duo and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard.”

Well, now it looks like Ashley may have officially moved on with a new man, and her fans are seemingly not too happy about it.

“So not only was I disappointed when I learned that Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne broke up but NOW Ashley is dating G-Eazy,” one fan wrote. Another added, “WHAT DO U MEAN ASHLEY BENSON IS NOW GOING OUT WITH G-EAZY NO.”

While some fans were quick to share their disappointment online, others shared some pretty major “evidence” that their rumored romance was a long time coming. Yep, that’s right, back in January, the rapper posted a series of photos in a blue suit and Ashley allegedly commented on them with a red heart emoji, according to The Cut, to which G-Eazy replied with a blue heart emoji. The publication also reported that on Valentine’s Day, G-Eazy captioned his post with “Happy V day, but you can’t be my girlfriend,” and Ashley apparently wrote back, “The longest legs lol.”

Also, the duo even released a musical collaboration together on April 21! Yep, Ashley was featured on his cover the Radiohead song “Creep.” Only time will tell if these two are more than just friends!

