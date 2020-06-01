Get ready, guys, because Cara Delevingne is gearing up to launch her very own clothing line. That’s right, the model is teaming up with PUMA for a 13-piece capsule collection called “From Puma With Love,” to celebrate Pride Month this June!

According to a statement released by the brand, the entire clothing line is “inspired by Cara’s passion to show love, hope and kindness toward one another while also giving back to the LGBTQ+ community and its members.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the 27-year-old model as been pretty open about her sexual identity. Back in 2015, she told Vogue that it took her a “long time to accept the idea” that she might be sexually fluid.

“I first fell in love with a girl at 20 and recognized that I had to accept it. But I have… dreams only [in which I’m attracted to men],” Cara said. “The thing is, if I ever found a guy I could fall in love with, I’d want to marry him and have his children. And that scares me to death because I think I’m a whole bunch of crazy, and I always worry that a guy will walk away once he really, truly knows me.”

Now, she’s become a major advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and in June 2019, she was even honored with the Trevor Project’s Hero Award for “her commitment to supporting The Trevor Project’s mission to end suicide among LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Questioning) young people.”

PUMA’s Global Director of Brand and Marketing, Adam Petrick, spoke out about collaborating on this upcoming collection with Cara and said her voice “made her a perfect partner to collaborate with on this pride-inspired project. It’s more important now than ever to support each other and through this collection, it reminds us that we’re always stronger together.”

With all items costing under $100, PUMA plans to donate 20 percent of proceeds to the Cara Delevingne Foundation, which supports various LGBTQ+ organizations. The collection officially dropped on PUMA’s website on June 1, with footwear launching later in the month, on June 28.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.