Not only did the stars slay the red carpet at the 2023 Video Music Awards, but they also served equally stunning looks at the after-party! From Selena Gomez‘s plunging purple number to Taylor Swift‘s adorable jean mini dress, it’s safe to say that the night was full of iconic looks. Keep reading to see photos of all of the celebs who attended the after-party.

Some of the best moments at the VMAs earlier in the night were the hilarious reactions from BFFs Selena and Taylor. While watching Olivia Rodrigo‘s performance of “Vampire,” which had the GUTS songstress purposefully staging a technical malfunction mid-song, Selena could be spotted looking extremely confused — much like the music video that the performance was based on.

However, at one point in the performance, some users on X (formerly known as Twitter) thought that Selena was “covering her ears” to block out Olivia’s singing. Others quickly defended her reaction and suggested that Selena was “thinking something was wrong on stage,” as one user pointed out.

After the show, Selena defended her reactions on her Instagram Stories, writing, “I will never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”

As for Taylor, the Midnights singer gave us, possibly, the best reactions of the night. Whether she was dancing to Doja Cat, fangirling over *NSYNC gifting her the first award of the night, or posing with some of the biggest celebs at the show, she was quite literally making the whole room ~shimmer.~

“I love making pop music, I love making pop music videos, I also love making country. I love slinking around different genres, and the only reason I’m allowed to do that is because you, the fans, gave me the opportunity to do this,” Taylor said during her first acceptance speech after winning the award for Best Pop Song for “Anti-Hero.”

She added that it’s “one big adventure, and it’s all so much to challenge myself to make music that’s different than what I made last, and I just love you for it. But I really love making pop music, so thank you so, so, so much.”

Click through our gallery to see photos of all of the celebs who attended the after-party.

