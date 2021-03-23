There’s no stronger celebrity BFF duo than Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez! The two musicians met during the early days of their careers and have been inseparable ever since.

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical,” the former Disney Channel starlet told KISS FM UK in 2017 about the first time she met Taylor. “It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked.”

Over the years, they’ve taken on Hollywood together. The besties have given fans a behind-the-scenes look into their at-home hangouts via social media have gotten glam and walked multiple red carpets together and gushed over each other during multiple interviews. The one thing they’ve never done, though, is collaborate on music. However, Selena is down to make a song with her bestie!

“I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor,” Selena admitted during an August 2020 appearance on Twitch’s Animal Talking. “We both wanted to do that. It’s just that, everything remains in our friendship. It just feels like we’re family, I’ve known her for 13 or 14 years now. She’s been my best friend. But we’ve talked about it for sure. You never know.”

Although there’s no telling what the future holds for these two music-wise, one thing’s for sure: they’ll always be best friends no matter what.

“There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way,” Taylor told the Wall Street Journal in January 2020. “I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

During the same interview, Selena explained that Taylor “has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected.”

“There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum said at the time. “It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”

Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Selena and Taylor’s long-lasting friendship.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.