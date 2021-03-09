She’s getting real! Selena Gomez appeared as the April 2021 Vogue cover star, and the former Disney Channel starlet didn’t hold back in her interview

The songstress — who’s gearing up to release her first-ever Spanish-language EP Revelación on Friday, March 12 — opened up about her career and revealed whether or not she has plans to continue making music in the future. “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” Selena explained. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum reflected on the release of “Lose You to Love Me” in October 2019, calling it “the best song I’ve ever released.” Despite the single’s success, Selena said, “For some people, it still wasn’t enough.”

“I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that, I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different,” she said. “I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

When asked to clarify the retiring comment, Selena said, “I need to be careful,” adding that she wants to “give myself a real shot at acting.”

Following the release of her 2015 album Revival, the brunette beauty stepped back from the music world. Nearly five years later, she returned in January 2020 with another record, titled Rare, and in March 2021, she’s taking a whole new direction to her music with Revelación. “The project is really an homage to my heritage,” she told Vogue. “A lot of my fan base is Latin, and I’ve been telling them this album was going to happen for years. But the fact that it’s coming out during this specific time is really cool.”

Although she has a bunch of different projects on the way — including a Hulu TV show titled Only Murders in the Building — Selena explained that she still feels like she has a lot to do when it comes to her acting career. “I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do,” she gushed. “The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can’t wait for the moment when a director can see that I’m capable of doing something that no one’s ever seen.”

