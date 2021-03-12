She’s back and better than ever! Selena Gomez released her highly anticipated Spanish-Language EP, Revelación, on Friday, March 12.

This seven-song collection comes days after the former Disney Channel star opened up about the possibility of quitting music in the future. “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” Selena told Vogue magazine in their April 2021 issue. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’”

She continued, “I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that, I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

When it came to clarifying her comment about retiring, Selena noted, “I need to be careful.”

While it’s unclear exactly what the future holds for the Wizards of Waverly Place actress, there’s one fellow musician who doesn’t want Selena to say goodbye to music for good. “I don’t think Selena should retire. She makes good music & her fans love her. I think she needs one more era. [An] edgy one that no one ever seen her as. I would love to give her some ideas,” rapper Cardi B shared on Twitter. “I like Selena tho. I defend her cause she is such a sweetheart in person. Us celebs get picked apart all the time, but she is just too sweet to go [through] that. If she wants to leave, leave cause you want to not cause of these f–kers.”

Prior to the release of Revelación, Selena got real about her foray into Spanish-Language tunes. “The project is really an homage to my heritage,” she said during her Vogue interview. “A lot of my fan base is Latin, and I’ve been telling them this album was going to happen for years. But the fact that it’s coming out during this specific time is really cool.”

In January 2021, she even told Zane Lowe during an interview with Apple Music that she thinking she sings “better in Spanish.”

“That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything,” Selena also said at the time. “It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I’m going to release this for. Of course I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I’m targeting my heritage, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Now the record is finally here, and we’re breaking down all the lyrics! Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the songs from Selena’s Revelación.

