Throughout her time in the spotlight, Selena Gomez has been super open about her mental health. The actress has often spoken on social media and during interviews about her struggles with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and lupus.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum has also opened up about seeking treatment for her mental health struggles. Selena checked into rehab facilities three times over the years, according to a March 2021 interview with Vogue. “I knew I couldn’t go on unless I learned to listen to my body and mind when I really needed help,” she explained. “And then I start thinking about my personal life, and I’m like, ‘What am I doing with my life?’ and it becomes this spiral.”

“Once the information was there, it was less scary,” she told the magazine about her bipolar disorder diagnosis. The former Disney Channel star is transparent with her fans to show them that she may be going through the same things that they are, and often gives advice on how to get through the tough times. “I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally,” she told the Wall Street Journal in January 2020. “My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time.”

She continued, “I found out I do suffer from mental health issues, and honestly, that was such a relief. I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.”

Because she’s so open and transparent with fans about her struggles, the songstress uses her brand, Rare Beauty, to raise money and awareness with mental health initiatives. In April 2021, she launched Mental Health 101 to help schools educate students about mental health. “I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age,” Selena wrote in an Instagram statement. “If I had learned about my mental health earlier on—been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects — my journey could have looked very different.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

