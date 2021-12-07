It’s easy to get blinded by love, but the harsh reality is that sometimes relationships just don’t work out. It’s hard enough to deal with a tough breakup, but imagine having a tattoo dedicated to your ex that constantly reminds you of the past? Now that would suck.

Just ask Justin Bieber! Did you guys know that the singer got an ink design of his ex Selena Gomez‘s face tattooed onto his arm while they were dating?! The “Sorry” singer even spoke about the ink design during an interview with GQ in 2016.

“This is my ex-girlfriend, I kinda tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know,” he explained while breaking down his 60+ tattoos.

What about Zayn Malik? You may be shocked to learn that he had a portrait of his ex Perrie Edwards permanently inked onto his skin. Oh, and did we mention that Ariana Grande got more than seven tattoos dedicated to her ex Pete Davidson while they were together?! They’ve both, more or less, covered the ink designs up after calling it it quits in October 2018.

While neither Pete nor Ariana have spoken publicly of the tattoos, the comedian did reveal that in 2021 that he was in the process of removing a lot of his tattoos.

“I didn’t think that they would put me in stuff — like movie business. I thought after SNL, it’s a wrap. … People don’t realize, I’m kinda old — I’m 27, but in Hollywood, that’s like 40,” Pete said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in May 2021. “It takes like three hours — you have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos, because for some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much.”

He continued, “Burning them off is worse than getting them. Because not only are they, like, burning off your skin, but you’re wearing these big goggles, right? So you can’t see anything and the doctor’s in there with you. Before [the doctor] goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not.”

While some stars decided to keep their couple body arts after they split, others decided to change them or have them covered up. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the stars who got a tattoo dedicated to their significant other, but had to change it after they broke up.

