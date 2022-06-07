You might be familiar with Millie Bobby Brown‘s ‘011’ tattoo in Stranger Things, but does the young actress have any real ink of her own?!

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the English actress does in fact sport her very own ink, including her iconic ‘011’ tattoo! Yep, you heard us right, Millie has the exact same tattoo that her character does in Stranger Things! Can you say iconic?

Other tattoos Millie has been spotted with appear to be a rose placed on her back and a small heart on her collarbone. Some fans have even spotted Millie with a dinosaur on her arm and another image on her shoulder while filming TikTok videos with her Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp from March 2021. Though Millie has not confirmed if these are real, we think it’s safe to assume they were temporary tattoos as she hasn’t been seen with them since.

As the Enola Holmes actress has grown up in front of an audience, some fans are freaking out over how mature Millie has become. The actress even opened up to MTV in March 2021 about how fans have not been very accepting of her growth and adolescence. “Being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they’ve almost become invested in your growth and your journey, but they aren’t ready to accept the fact that you’re growing up,” she explained.

The Netflix star revealed that she has received criticism and backlash from fans because of her fashion choices, with people complaining that her style is not age-appropriate. “I wear a crop top and people are like, ‘She’s 10,’” she said. “Or I wear an outfit to an award so and they’re like, ‘She looks 50.’ No, it’s because you’ve watched me since I was 10. That’s why you think that.” “They’re not accepting it,” she said. “I’ve completely accepted it. You know, I’m ready. And it’s kind of like, I have 50 million people like my parents and they’re like, ‘NO!’ And my parents are like, ‘Yay! Thank God, you’re 17!'”

Altogether, Millie just wants to graduate from her child-star perception and let audiences know she’s not a kid anymore. “I’m not going to be playing those young girls anymore,” she said. “I want to evolve and I don’t want this industry to hold me back from evolving and telling stories that I feel like I have to go with my age, you know?” Scroll through our gallery for a guide to Millie’s ink and their meanings.

