True love? When it comes to celebrity relationships, some stars have been known to seal the deal in a pretty permanent way: with a tattoo.

Some famous faces who commemorated their romance with an ink design — which in some cases have been removed — are Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik, among others. While few opted for a more detailed design of their lover’s face, others tatted an inside joke or symbol representing their love.

While breaking down his 60+ tattoos during an interview with GQ in 2016, Justin confirmed a rumor that he had ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez‘s portrait inked on his left wrist. “This is my ex-girlfriend, I kinda tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know,” the “One Time” crooner said at the time.

Another pair of former flames that are still sporting matching ink is Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Amid their whirlwind romance — that spanned from October 2019 to August 2020 — the pair showed off their matching trident tattoos in March 2020. While the duo may have called it quits, their tats will live on forever. Thankfully, there was no bad blood between the two after their split. In fact, Cody told 60 Minutes Australia in May 2021 that things between them “ended fairly amicably,” noting it was “just one of those phases.”

“I’d known her for a long time at that point,” the musician also said of their relationship. “She’d kind of acted almost as, like — not as a mentor, but she was always a heightened creative person. We went from kind of being good friends and just having a lot of the same friends to being together for a while.”

As for Ariana and Pete, after they called it quits in October 2018, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice later that same year that they both appeared to cover up the tattoos they got together. While they’ve never spoken about their ink designs — although the SNL star revealed in 2021 that he was in the process of removing all his tattoos — some social media users pointed out that, for one, Ariana covered the “Pete” tat on her finger with a heart. The comedian, on the other hand, had her signature bunny ears behind his ear for a while before a filled-in black heart appeared over the initial design.

Scroll through our gallery to see which other celebrities have gotten tattoos dedicated to a relationship.

