There’s no bad blood between former flames Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Just over one year since they ended their engagement and shocked the entire world, the Saturday Night Live writer just made it clear that he’s got nothing but love for his ex.

“I hope she’s well. I hope she’s very happy,” the 26-year-old told Paper Magazine.

As fans know, the two stars started dating in May 2018 and announced they were getting married just a few weeks later. The whirlwind romance lasted only five months, and now, it appears that the comedian has given some insight on why they decided to call it quits back in October 2018.

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible. But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that,” he explained. “It’s very off-putting to some. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t, and then it sometimes makes me feel bad about myself because I’m like, ‘I did all this stuff and…'”

“No expectations, otherwise you’re gonna be resentful. It’s something I had to learn in a past relationship, which sucked to learn through that person, but it makes you better,” Pete continued. “I used to get really upset that this person didn’t ‘match’ my intensity or how much I show by actions, you know? I’m not really good at accepting just words, ’cause people could say s**t all the time. And this person was very word-heavy, so because of how insane I am, and how untrustworthy and scared I am, I couldn’t only take that… So, I had to learn that you just have to do stuff ’cause you want to do it.” Pete also shared one of the most important things that he learned from dating the 26-year-old mega star. “That it’s nobody’s business,” he said when asked what the most important takeaway was. “I think when you first get in a relationship and you’re on television, you don’t realize that when you post a photo of you and your girlfriend, you’re pretty much announcing to the world your relationship. I didn’t know that because I know couples that are together that I followed that, you know, are my homies that work at Best Buy, and when they post each other’s picture all the time and there are no articles written about it or they’re not followed around, you forget that you have to approach it differently, which is really difficult for both [people in the relationship], because the second [the public] knows you’re together, it’s already against you. You’re losing. Because now they know you’re together, if you’re not [seen together], they know something went wrong. As opposed to like… people date. People date and are friends.” Since their shocking split, both the “Dangerous Woman” songstress and Pete have seemed to move on. Pete’s been spotted cozying up to model Kaia Gerber in recent weeks, while there has been rumors that Ariana was dating Social House’s Mikey Foster.

