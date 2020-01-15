Head over heels in love with Noah Centineo? Welcome to the club, ya’ll. The actor pretty much stole everyone’s hearts after he starred as Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and ever since then, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds. And that is — is is the swoon-worthy star single?

Well, you might want to prepare yourselves because the former Austin & Ally actor is officially off the market, and you’ll seriously never guess who his new girlfriend is! Drum roll please… Noah is dating Dancing With the Stars alum Alexis Ren. Yep, the two stars made their love Instagram official on January 14, 2020, and everyone is seriously obsessed with the pair.

Back in October, the pair confirmed that they were dating when they walked the red carpet at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball together.

And while attending the 2019 Peoples Choice Awards on November 10, 2019, Noah couldn’t stop gushing over his girlfriend! And he even used that four-letter “L” word. Yeah, we’re talking “love.” When asked how he stays grounded, he told E! News, “I keep my family close. It’s a really small circle — my close friends, my girl, all of us. We hold it down for each other, you know?”

“[Me and Alexis] love each other,” he continued. “The rest kind of just fades into the background.”

He also opened up about their relationship while attending the Charlie’s Angels red carpet premiere on November 11, 2019.

“She’s the angel in my life,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Alexis spoke about how much Noah meant to her while attending the 2019 Revolve Awards on November 15, 2019.

“He’s amazing,” she told E! News. “His heart is really that genuine. He has a heart of gold, and he’s that much of a dork in real life, too.”

The model also revealed that they had already taken a major step in their relationship!

“He’s met my family… it was great,” she said. “My little brother was like, ‘Who is this person?’ and I was like, ‘Please, like him for me. I really like him.'”‘

The brunette beauty even told Entertainment Tonight that they had been together for “eight or nine months” already and that they had met through mutual friends.

“I love that man,” she gushed. “I love that man with all my heart, so I’m just really grateful to be his partner. He’s so passionate about everything that he does. He puts 100 percent of himself into everything, and his heart is gold.”

Rumors first started swirling that they were dating after an onlooker saw Noah picking the Instagram star up at the airport in Palm Beach, Florida, back in May — and they couldn’t keep their hands (or their lips!) off each other.

“He picked her up as she was on my flight. He was waiting for her at baggage claim. He kissed her on the head, [and] they were holding hands and hugging,” the insider told Us Weekly, adding that it was “very clear that they were together.”

Back in April, fans also spotted the two stars together in Vancouver, Canada, where Noah was filming the sequel to TATBILB. And in September, an eyewitness told the outlet exclusively that they spotted the pair leaving a restaurant together in West Hollywood — and that they definitely looked like a couple.

“As [Noah] walked away, he wrapped his arm around [Alexis] and kissed the side of her forehead and kept her in a tight side-hug as they walked to the valet. It looked pretty lovey to me,” the source dished.

OK, so it definitely seems like things are heating up between these two, and everyone is living for it. But wait, who did Noah date before Alexis? And did anything ever happen between him and his costar Lana Condor? We went ahead and made you guys a complete guide to his love life — from his former girlfriends to his current relationship, and everything in between.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Noah has ever dated and what went down between them.

