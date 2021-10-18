Just call him Atom Smasher! Noah Centineo is getting ready to show off his superhero side to the world.

It was first announced in July 2020 that the Netflix star would star alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the DC Comics film Black Adam, which is a spinoff for the franchise’s Shazam! film series. In preparation for the movie, Noah underwent a complete fitness transformation to be in superhero fighting strength.

“I’m gonna to be starting on the new Black Adam in about like two months,” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor shared in a February 2021 interview with Australian radio host Smallzy. “Hopefully, if all goes to plan, which I hope it does. I’m very excited to do that, be a superhero which I’ve never done before, which should be fun.”

During the same interview, he went on to detail his rigorous workout and eating schedule.

“Well, so last time I gained I was doing 6,500 calories a day,” the actor shared, noting that he wasn’t doing that this time around. “You’re at the gym for two hours every day, good high intensity training and dying.”

As filming started, Too Fab caught up with Noah in August 2021 and revealed that there was no way he was keeping up with his in-shape costar on set.

“I don’t know how he does it, I honestly don’t know how Dwayne does it. He wakes up at like 3:30 AM every morning, he works non-stop all day,” the Perfect Date star explained. “They say you’re not supposed to meet your heroes, right? And then you meet him and you’re like, ‘Oh right, maybe you should meet some of them.’ He’s really, really dope.”

While production on the movie was put on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Noah also teased to the site that he thinks fans “are gonna like it.” They even got a first look at the Atom Smasher costume in a teaser trailer released during DC FanDome in October 2021. Along with a pretty epic clip introducing Black Adam, the film’s premiere date was confirmed to be July 29, 2022.

Aside from Noah and Dwayne, the movie also stars Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell and Sarah Shahi, and is set to be an origin story of sorts as the character of Black Adam is traditionally portrayed as the enemy of hero Shazam.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Noah’s Black Adam character so far.

