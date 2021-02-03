He’s come a long way! Noah Centineo was immediately dubbed the “internet’s boyfriend” and became an overnight sensation in August 2018 after starring as Peter Kavinsky in Netflix’s hit movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Two sequels later and the actor is a household name, but it took a lot of hard work to get to where he is today.

“The following is overnight,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2018. “The career is not.”

Before nabbing his title as a Hollywood heartthrob, the actor guest-starred in multiple Disney Channel shows, including Austin & Ally, Jessie and Shake it Up. In 2015, he took over the Fosters role originated by Jake T. Austin, and from there was cast in multiple Netflix rom-coms.

Now that the actor has officially made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, there’s a lot of roles on the horizon for our favorite curly-haired cutie. So, don’t worry To All the Boys fans, the series may be coming to an end, but there’s plenty more Noah to go around!

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all the actor’s upcoming projects.

