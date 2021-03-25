He may still be the internet’s boyfriend at heart, but now, Noah Centineo is a total hottie! The actor has had a major glow up since stepping foot into the spotlight.

Of course, fans know the Florida native from his breakout role as Peter Kavinsky in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series, but Noah actually had tons of other roles before his “woah, woah, woah” took the world by storm. In 2009, the Netflix star’s first-ever role was in the movie The Gold Retrievers. Then, he went on to nab guest-starring roles in Disney Channel series like Austin & Ally, Jessie and Shake It Up. It wasn’t until 2015 that Noah’s name really appeared on the Hollywood map.

After Jake T. Austin departed his role on the Freeform series The Fosters after season 2, Noah stepped in and became Jesus Adams Foster for seasons 3 through 5. During his time on the show, the curly-haired cutie played Camila Cabello‘s love interest in her 2017 “Havana” music video. Once the fan-favorite series ended in June 2018, his reign as Peter K. began.

“It’s more of a blessing than a curse,” Noah told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020 about his newfound fame. “But ask me again in five years when maybe I’m boxed into it and can’t get out. If that’s my path, I might have a different answer for you, but at this point in time, I’m trying to enjoy every single moment of it.”

After the first To All the Boys movie premiered, the actor reprised his role for the second and third films. He’s also starred in some mega-hits like Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, The Perfect Date and Charlie’s Angels. Not to mention, he’s gone from looking like the boy-next-door to a major hottie. Yes, we’re talking about his abs, which Noah started sculpting into perfection after being cast as two superheroes: Atom Smasher in the upcoming movie Black Adam and He-Man in Masters of the Universe.

“Some people in my life think that I’ve kind of shifted into a more masculine brooding type,” Noah explained during the same interview. “They treat me differently. People are more intimidated. Maybe not intimidated but … a little timid. The buzz cut guy with scars on his face is a little different than, like, long-hair cute boy.”

All grown up and taking the acting world by storm, Noah has a lot on the horizon when it comes to his career! Scroll through our gallery to see the heartthrob’s total transformation.

