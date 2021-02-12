It’s a sad day when Lana Condor and Noah Centineo have to officially say goodbye to the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy. For three years, the talented stars stole viewers’ hearts as the love story between Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky unfolded on screen, and now it’s over.

February 12, 2021, marked the third film’s premiere on Netflix and fans cried along with their favorite high schoolers as Lara and Peter decided during To All the Boys: Always and Forever whether or not they would go to college together. When talking about the end of the franchise with Self magazine in February 2021, Lana offered some relationship advice to her beloved character, and in turn, to the young girls who look up to her.

“Make sure that the person that you love and the person that you want to be your partner wants to support you and wants to be on the journey with you. And doesn’t ask you to change. And doesn’t ask you not to focus on your future,” the actress said. “That’s what I would say to Lara Jean: If someone’s making you choose [between them and] your career or your future and your success and your path and your journey, that’s probably not the right person to be with.”

Reflecting on her last day as the character who changed her life, Lana remembered that there was a lot of tears involved. “Let’s be honest: I was a complete mess,” she said.

Following the To All the Boys: Always and Forever release on Netflix, both Lana and her costar, Noah, have opened up about moving on from these fan-favorite characters. Scroll through our gallery to read the actors’ most emotional quotes.

