It’s official, Jordan Fisher is a married man! The To All the Boys 2 star and longtime love Ellie Woods tied the knot during an intimate wedding at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Us Weekly first broke the news that this pair exchanged their vows on November 21, after their original ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.

“We had to truncate everything, but even though it was small and sweet, it was very intimate and personal,” the former Disney Channel star, 26, told People in an interview published on Tuesday, December 2. “I had enough time to make eye contact with every guest that was there and got to soak in that moment with each individual person.”

Ellie, 22, added, “It was much smaller than we originally planned, but it ended up exactly what it was supposed to be. It was so romantic, sweet and beautiful.”

The entire ceremony took place at the park after hours and, when chatting with People, Ellie recalled thinking the entire thing was “unbelievable.”

“We had been planning for that moment for a long time, so for it to finally happen I was just overjoyed,” the blonde beauty said.

A month before his wedding, Jordan caught up with J-14 and revealed that he and Ellie were “over” waiting to get married. The couple originally had plans to wed in July but were forced to push back the ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.