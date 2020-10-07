He’s spilling the tea! Jordan Fisher recently caught up with J-14 and shared some exclusive details about his upcoming wedding to longtime love Ellie Woods. The couple initially planned to tie the knot in July, but the entire ceremony was pushed back to November due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he said they’re “over” waiting to get married.

The To All the Boys 2 star also talked about what it was like to team up with Verizon and spread the word about Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband. From the sound of it, he’s super excited to work alongside the technology giant! The actor will appear in four Verizon videos that we can’t wait to see! You can check out his latest video below and his first video here — and be sure to watch the video above.

